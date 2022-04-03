Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes $49.93 Million Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,352,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,925,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.24% of FOX as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FOXA. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in FOX by 367.2% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in FOX by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FOX by 243.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in FOX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in FOX by 95.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. 54.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOX stock opened at $39.36 on Friday. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $34.16 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.94.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. FOX had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.59%.

FOXA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.91.

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

