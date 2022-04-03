Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes $54.61 Million Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 240,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $54,612,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.18% of Extra Space Storage at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 18.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,808,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,841,000 after buying an additional 440,707 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 85.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 877,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,333,000 after buying an additional 403,055 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2,332.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,703,000 after buying an additional 352,200 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 72.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 418,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,338,000 after buying an additional 175,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 89.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 362,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,871,000 after buying an additional 170,768 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EXR opened at $209.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $196.18 and its 200-day moving average is $196.92. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.99 and a 12-month high of $228.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.40.

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.51. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 54.24% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The company had revenue of $364.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 97.09%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EXR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.87.

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Woolley bought 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $200.75 per share, with a total value of $2,107,875.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total transaction of $672,385.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,375 shares of company stock worth $2,094,573. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

