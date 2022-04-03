Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes $55.65 Million Position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,585,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,647,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 3.06% of Patterson-UTI Energy as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 355,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PTEN stock opened at $15.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.47. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $17.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 48.23% and a negative return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $466.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 111.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is -4.94%.

Several research analysts have commented on PTEN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $10.25 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson-UTI Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.44.

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, CFO Charles Andrew Smith sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total transaction of $1,196,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $1,504,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 471,730 shares of company stock worth $7,246,373. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

