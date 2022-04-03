Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes $75.73 Million Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 282,506 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $75,731,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCD opened at $249.25 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $271.15. The company has a market cap of $185.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.35.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.98%.

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Edward Jones cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.32.

In other McDonald’s news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

