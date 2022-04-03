Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes $94.11 Million Position in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 723,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,106,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 1.95% of Goosehead Insurance at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 397,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,659,000 after purchasing an additional 15,793 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 9,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. 99.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GSHD opened at $79.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 316.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.70. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 1-year low of $62.40 and a 1-year high of $181.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.30 and its 200 day moving average is $118.86.

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $40.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.10 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 3.57% and a negative return on equity of 10.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, COO Michael C. Colby sold 9,254 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $1,212,274.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 51.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on GSHD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.86.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

