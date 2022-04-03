Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes Position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 763,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,645,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 1.45% of ALLETE at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ALLETE in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of ALLETE by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of ALLETE by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of ALLETE by 625.8% during the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 228,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,174,000 after purchasing an additional 197,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of ALLETE by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 11,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. 71.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ALE opened at $63.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.56. ALLETE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.84 and a fifty-two week high of $73.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.65 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 11.92%. ALLETE’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a boost from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is 80.50%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALE. Mizuho cut their price target on ALLETE from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ALLETE in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of ALLETE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ALLETE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

ALLETE Company Profile (Get Rating)

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

