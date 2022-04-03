Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 260,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,773,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.07% of Analog Devices as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Analog Devices by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in Analog Devices by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $165.36 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.81 and a 12-month high of $191.95. The company has a market cap of $86.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.94.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 15.18%. The company’s revenue was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.60%.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total value of $771,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,304,142 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.76.

About Analog Devices (Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.