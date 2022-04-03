Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes Position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 431,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,061,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 1.46% of Boot Barn at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Boot Barn by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,376,000 after purchasing an additional 150,763 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Boot Barn by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Boot Barn by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,428,000 after purchasing an additional 44,800 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,840,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Boot Barn by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BOOT opened at $92.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.93. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.23 and a 12-month high of $134.50.

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $485.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.76 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 35.40% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Boot Barn from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Stephens increased their price objective on Boot Barn from $138.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boot Barn in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Boot Barn from $135.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.75.

In related news, CFO James M. Watkins acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Hazen sold 2,420 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $241,346.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

