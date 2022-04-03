Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,358,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,560,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.23% of General Mills as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $68.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.67 and a 52-week high of $69.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.83.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 54.40%.

GIS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.09.

In other General Mills news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 14,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total transaction of $997,684.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 9,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total value of $628,941.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,992 shares of company stock valued at $1,724,353 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

