Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes Position in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,373,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $52,111,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 2.46% of Renasant as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Renasant by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Renasant by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Renasant by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Renasant by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 67,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Renasant in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Renasant alerts:

RNST stock opened at $33.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.14. Renasant Co. has a twelve month low of $32.06 and a twelve month high of $45.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.69 and a 200-day moving average of $37.02.

Renasant ( NASDAQ:RNST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $159.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.73 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 25.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Renasant Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.30%.

RNST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Renasant in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Renasant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.33.

Renasant Company Profile (Get Rating)

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.