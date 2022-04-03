Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes Position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,670,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,952,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 5.31% of Schweitzer-Mauduit International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $295,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SWM. TheStreet cut Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Schweitzer-Mauduit International in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE SWM opened at $28.06 on Friday. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.89 and a 1-year high of $50.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $888.69 million, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.06.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.26). Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $390.40 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.86%.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc engages in the provision of performance materials, including papers, nets and films. It operates through the Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials and Structures segments. The Engineered Papers segment manufactures lightweight specialty papers used in manufacturing banded papers used in the production of lower ignition propensity, cigarettes, and premium specialized papers such as low volume specialized commercial and industrial commodity paper grades.

