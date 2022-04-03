Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes Position in Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,090,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $52,537,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 9.14% of Templeton Dragon Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Templeton Dragon Fund by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC boosted its holdings in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 10,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stolper Co boosted its holdings in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Stolper Co now owns 23,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDF opened at $13.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.61. Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $24.00.

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

