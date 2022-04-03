Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 727,334 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $55,218,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of TJX Companies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TJX. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 7.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 558,985 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,882,000 after buying an additional 39,049 shares in the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 15.9% during the third quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,972 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in TJX Companies by 30.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 123,422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $8,143,000 after buying an additional 29,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in TJX Companies by 14.3% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 80,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,278,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on TJX Companies from $94.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen decreased their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.05.

TJX stock opened at $60.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.28. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.92 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.98.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 38.52%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

