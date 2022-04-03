ALLY (ALY) Trading Up 5% Over Last Week

ALLY (ALY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 3rd. ALLY has a total market capitalization of $4.34 million and $20,597.00 worth of ALLY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ALLY coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ALLY has traded 5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003637 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00038874 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.61 or 0.00108568 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

ALLY Coin Profile

ALLY (CRYPTO:ALY) is a coin. It launched on September 19th, 2019. ALLY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. ALLY’s official Twitter account is @getally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ALLY is getally.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ally is focused on providing users the most secure and decentralized online communication solution. With private P2P chats, group chats, broadcast channels, ephemeral messaging, and crypto transfers, Ally offers a multitude of features to ensure users have the richest experience possible. As the first dApp built on Skrumble Network’s public blockchain, Ally is primed to be the go-to communication application for managing crypto communities, discussing sensitive political matters, and exploring a variety of fun and engaging topics. “

Buying and Selling ALLY

