Alpha Coin (APC) Price Hits $0.0003

Alpha Coin (APC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One Alpha Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Alpha Coin has a market cap of $11,250.34 and approximately $43.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Alpha Coin has traded down 0.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,943.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $374.79 or 0.00815775 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.66 or 0.00214850 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00005493 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00023348 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Alpha Coin Profile

Alpha Coin (APC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. The official website for Alpha Coin is alpha-coin.io . Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” AlpaCoin is crytpocurrency, that allows instant payments to anyone in the world. It was introduced as a way to raise cryptocurrency adoption in Korea. “

Buying and Selling Alpha Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Coin directly using U.S. dollars.

