Alpha Finance Lab Hits 1-Day Volume of $122.76 Million (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. Over the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded up 60.6% against the US dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a market cap of $255.43 million and approximately $122.76 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be bought for $0.57 or 0.00001238 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00039075 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002321 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00009027 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Profile

Alpha Finance Lab is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 446,330,126 coins. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab . Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain. The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking. “

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Finance Lab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpha Finance Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

