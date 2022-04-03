Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Stock Position Raised by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,499 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.10% of Alteryx worth $3,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 88,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,636,000 after acquiring an additional 49,568 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Alteryx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,841,000. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Alteryx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $340,000. 67.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Shares of AYX opened at $74.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. Alteryx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.67 and a 52-week high of $90.57. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.84 and a beta of 0.65.

Alteryx ( NYSE:AYX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.13. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 29.89% and a negative net margin of 33.51%. The firm had revenue of $173.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alteryx, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy I. Maudlin sold 9,233 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $514,739.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dean Stoecker sold 20,000 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $1,237,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AYX shares. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Alteryx from $159.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Alteryx from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Alteryx from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Alteryx from $100.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.21.

Alteryx Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.