Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.71.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALT shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Altimmune in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

In other Altimmune news, insider Matthew Scott Harris sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $225,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altimmune by 2,082.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 476,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after buying an additional 454,960 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Altimmune during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altimmune by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 711,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,050,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Altimmune by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altimmune by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,941,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,272,000 after buying an additional 384,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altimmune stock opened at $6.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $268.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.44. Altimmune has a one year low of $5.78 and a one year high of $19.46.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.07. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 2,200.61% and a negative return on equity of 38.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altimmune will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on peptide-based therapeutics for obesity and liver diseases. The company is developing pemvidutide (ALT-801), a novel, GLP-1/glucagon dual agonist for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and HepTcell(TM), an immunotherapeutic candidate for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus (HBV).

