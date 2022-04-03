Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.71.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALT shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Altimmune in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.
In other Altimmune news, insider Matthew Scott Harris sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $225,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of Altimmune stock opened at $6.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $268.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.44. Altimmune has a one year low of $5.78 and a one year high of $19.46.
Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.07. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 2,200.61% and a negative return on equity of 38.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altimmune will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.
Altimmune Company Profile (Get Rating)
Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on peptide-based therapeutics for obesity and liver diseases. The company is developing pemvidutide (ALT-801), a novel, GLP-1/glucagon dual agonist for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and HepTcell(TM), an immunotherapeutic candidate for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus (HBV).
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Altimmune (ALT)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.