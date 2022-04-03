Altium Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 24,106 TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TTE traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.20. 2,974,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,096,566. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.85. TotalEnergies SE has a 52 week low of $40.33 and a 52 week high of $60.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.52.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 7.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a $0.544 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.89%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TTE shares. MKM Partners upped their price target on TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on TotalEnergies from €59.00 ($64.84) to €56.00 ($61.54) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($63.74) to €60.00 ($65.93) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.14.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The company's Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

