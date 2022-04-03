Altium Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) by 276.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,197 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,470 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 37,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 65,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 69,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 15,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SMFG has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

SMFG traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,762,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,772,429. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $7.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.80.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

