Altium Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SONY. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in Sony Group in the third quarter worth about $3,080,204,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter worth about $320,959,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter worth about $268,675,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter worth about $209,262,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter worth about $187,135,000. 15.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SONY stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.92. 577,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 930,419. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $125.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.79. Sony Group Co. has a 1 year low of $91.75 and a 1 year high of $133.75.

A number of research firms recently commented on SONY. StockNews.com began coverage on Sony Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sony Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.00.

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

