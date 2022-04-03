Altium Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,074 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,527 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 2.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,989,686,000 after acquiring an additional 225,224 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 18.8% in the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 60,085 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,375,000 after acquiring an additional 9,488 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 7.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 16,616 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 0.8% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 77,121 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,749,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $151.01. The company had a trading volume of 6,978,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,273,210. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.17. The company has a market capitalization of $418.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $132.01 and a one year high of $152.57.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.90%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $175.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.09.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $159,004,374.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 15,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $2,139,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,426,790 shares of company stock valued at $195,237,930 in the last 90 days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

