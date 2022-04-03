Altium Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,675 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,936 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $293,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 301.1% during the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 46,918 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $9,719,000 after acquiring an additional 35,220 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 208.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 14,811 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 10,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 1,696 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 849,056 shares of company stock worth $234,090,142 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVDA traded down $5.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $267.12. 51,723,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,162,395. The company has a market cap of $670.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.43, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.65. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $134.59 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $260.04.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.16%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, March 18th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.10.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

