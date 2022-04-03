Altium Wealth Management LLC Buys 5,017 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,246 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,017 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 4,645.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,457,267 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384,408 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 5,412.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,322,366 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262,100 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 107.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,726,412 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,345 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,329,349 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $394,684,000 after buying an additional 1,242,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 881,209 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,671,000 after buying an additional 476,255 shares in the last quarter. 26.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GSK traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.89. 4,057,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,034,449. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.72. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52-week low of $35.84 and a 52-week high of $46.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.79.

GlaxoSmithKline ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.50%.

GSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DZ Bank cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GlaxoSmithKline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

