Altium Wealth Management LLC Buys 911 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Account Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,715,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.78.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.54, for a total transaction of $405,855.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total transaction of $6,149,889.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,455 shares of company stock worth $9,607,544. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded up $2.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $191.11. 1,831,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,549,588. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.20 billion, a PE ratio of 44.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.79. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.41 and a 12-month high of $249.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.45%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

