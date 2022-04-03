Altium Wealth Management LLC Has $1.17 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWD stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $166.64. 2,328,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,341,371. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $153.28 and a 12-month high of $171.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $163.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.68.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.