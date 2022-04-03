Altium Wealth Management LLC Has $1.40 Million Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 219.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,887 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ISRG. Broadleaf Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 7,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,831,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $1,717,000. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 203,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $202,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 202.1% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,552 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,955,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Shares of ISRG stock traded up $3.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $305.54. 1,470,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,160,918. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $324.50. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.07 and a 52-week high of $369.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.47, a P/E/G ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.17.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total value of $368,912.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $716,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $370.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.35.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.