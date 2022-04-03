Altium Wealth Management LLC Has $1.67 Million Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,695.5% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded up $1.86 on Friday, hitting $112.91. 941,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,503,469. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $67.52 and a one year high of $117.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.12. The company has a market capitalization of $265.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.70% and a net margin of 34.00%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.741 per share. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 44.85%.

NVO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Danske raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $427.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

