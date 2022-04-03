Altium Wealth Management LLC Has $1.71 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,643 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 24,513.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 22,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 22,062 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 7,075.0% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 287 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. 69.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBUX traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $91.49. The stock had a trading volume of 6,516,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,114,853. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $78.92 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.26. The company has a market cap of $105.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 52.83%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Starbucks from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Starbucks from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.42.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

