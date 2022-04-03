Altium Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,936 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 366.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $5.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $267.12. 51,723,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,162,395. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $670.47 billion, a PE ratio of 69.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $246.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.04. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $134.59 and a one year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total value of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 849,056 shares of company stock worth $234,090,142 over the last three months. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.10.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

