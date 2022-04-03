Altium Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LIN. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,087,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,632,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 7,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Linde by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 54,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,019,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded up $3.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $322.73. 1,477,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,335,321. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.09, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $302.60 and its 200-day moving average is $316.04. Linde plc has a one year low of $267.51 and a one year high of $352.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 63.93%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LIN shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Linde in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Linde from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $312.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their price target on Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.53.

Linde Profile (Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.