Altium Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 6.7% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 42,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 52,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 31,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,060,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Finally, TPI Fund Managers Ltd increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.6% in the third quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 184,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $1,860,734.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total transaction of $1,814,023.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 69,461 shares of company stock valued at $7,060,891. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.99. 8,192,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,638,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.19. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $76.25 and a 1 year high of $109.73. The stock has a market cap of $156.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.48.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

MS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, December 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.44.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

