Altium Wealth Management LLC Purchases 448 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in ASML during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in ASML in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in ASML in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

ASML has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $898.33.

ASML traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $667.73. 739,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,248,257. The company has a market cap of $273.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.44, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.48. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $558.77 and a 12-month high of $895.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $649.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $740.36.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. ASML had a net margin of 31.55% and a return on equity of 49.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 19.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

