Altium Wealth Management LLC Purchases 488 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,765 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 42,164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,038,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 2.2% during the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,959,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 17.7% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 25,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,159,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $380.00 to $335.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $353.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $355.00 to $376.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.32.

In other news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn purchased 1,000 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $253.91 per share, with a total value of $253,910.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $259.55 per share, for a total transaction of $519,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SHW stock traded up $5.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $255.21. 1,378,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,666,647. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $233.32 and a fifty-two week high of $354.15. The stock has a market cap of $66.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $298.85.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.98% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

