Altium Wealth Management LLC Sells 836 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Altium Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 836 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PG. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.64.

In related news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 49,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total value of $7,949,670.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 1,927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $295,813.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 566,796 shares of company stock valued at $91,098,906 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $155.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,742,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,364,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $130.29 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.77. The company has a market capitalization of $375.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile (Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.