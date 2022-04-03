American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $254.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) will post sales of $254.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Campus Communities’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $255.90 million and the lowest is $253.50 million. American Campus Communities reported sales of $232.72 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American Campus Communities will report full year sales of $1.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $985.60 million to $1.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for American Campus Communities.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $272.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.46 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 1.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share.

ACC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of American Campus Communities from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Campus Communities in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.71.

In related news, Director John T. Rippel acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.00 per share, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. FMR LLC raised its position in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities stock opened at $57.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 239.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. American Campus Communities has a 12 month low of $42.82 and a 12 month high of $57.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is 783.37%.

American Campus Communities Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to locations with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Campus Communities (ACC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.