American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $533.74 Million

Analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) will announce $533.74 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $552.71 million and the lowest is $519.66 million. American Equity Investment Life posted sales of $497.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will report full year sales of $2.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow American Equity Investment Life.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $514.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.04 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 6.27%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Equity Investment Life presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.64.

In related news, EVP Ronald James Grensteiner sold 10,894 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $458,092.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 20,000 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $822,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,713 shares of company stock worth $2,040,124. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 205.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AEL opened at $39.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.77 and its 200-day moving average is $36.93. American Equity Investment Life has a 52-week low of $27.12 and a 52-week high of $44.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.14.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

