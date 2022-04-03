Americana Partners LLC Acquires 24,621 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Americana Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 212.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,225 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 24,621 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. 62.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.20.

In related news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg bought 19,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $84,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VZ opened at $52.12 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.69 and a 1-year high of $59.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $218.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.40.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

