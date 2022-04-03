Analysts Anticipate Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $362.50 Million

Equities analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) will report sales of $362.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Advanced Energy Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $365.00 million and the lowest is $360.00 million. Advanced Energy Industries reported sales of $351.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will report full year sales of $1.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Advanced Energy Industries.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The business had revenue of $396.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AEIS shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,004,508 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $182,530,000 after acquiring an additional 481,861 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $29,747,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 1,016.8% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 336,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,642,000 after acquiring an additional 306,370 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter valued at $24,261,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $11,867,000. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $84.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Advanced Energy Industries has a 1-year low of $77.79 and a 1-year high of $122.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 11.36%.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

