Analysts Anticipate AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) to Announce -$0.58 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.58) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for AVROBIO’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.54). AVROBIO reported earnings of ($0.65) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AVROBIO will report full year earnings of ($2.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.14) to ($1.89). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.21) to ($1.61). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AVROBIO.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.09.

AVRO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AVROBIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on AVROBIO from $36.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. BTIG Research lowered AVROBIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on AVROBIO from $28.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Europe decreased their target price on AVROBIO from $9.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.53.

Shares of AVROBIO stock opened at $1.25 on Friday. AVROBIO has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $12.74. The stock has a market cap of $54.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 10.27, a current ratio of 10.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.56 and its 200-day moving average is $3.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVRO. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of AVROBIO during the 4th quarter worth $4,043,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 219.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,381,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,319,000 after purchasing an additional 949,620 shares in the last quarter. BioImpact Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AVROBIO during the 3rd quarter worth $4,809,000. Eversept Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of AVROBIO during the 3rd quarter worth $2,006,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 355.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 405,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 316,100 shares in the last quarter. 67.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avrobio, Inc engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on developing potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat patients with rare diseases following a single dose treatment regimen. The firm’s clinical-stage programs include Fabry, Gaucher Type 1, Hunter syndrome Gaucher Type 3, Pompe, and Cystinosis.

