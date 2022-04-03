Analysts Anticipate Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRXT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.59 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRXT – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.59) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Clarus Therapeutics’ earnings. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Clarus Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.06) to ($1.98). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.06) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Clarus Therapeutics.

Get Clarus Therapeutics alerts:

Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.49.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Clarus Therapeutics from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clarus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clarus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.60.

Clarus Therapeutics stock remained flat at $$1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday. 609,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,313,165. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.13. Clarus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $31.24.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Clarus Therapeutics by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Clarus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Clarus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clarus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clarus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 78.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clarus Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Clarus Therapeutics Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company which provide solutions to unmet medical needs by advancing androgen and metabolic therapies for men and women. The Company’s commercial product includes JATENZO(R). Clarus Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Blue Water Acquisition Corp., is based in NORTHBROOK, Ill.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clarus Therapeutics (CRXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.