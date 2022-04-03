Analysts Anticipate Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Diebold Nixdorf’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Diebold Nixdorf posted earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 165.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf will report full year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.93. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $3.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Diebold Nixdorf.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.52). Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 7.51% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Diebold Nixdorf’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Diebold Nixdorf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of DBD opened at $6.61 on Friday. Diebold Nixdorf has a 12 month low of $6.48 and a 12 month high of $15.64. The stock has a market cap of $521.71 million, a PE ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 2.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBD. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 6,246.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 161.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

