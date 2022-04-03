Analysts Anticipate eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.52 Million

Equities analysts expect eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) to report sales of $22.52 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for eGain’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $21.95 million to $23.10 million. eGain posted sales of $19.74 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that eGain will report full-year sales of $91.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $91.06 million to $91.87 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $108.33 million, with estimates ranging from $106.39 million to $110.28 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for eGain.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). eGain had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $23.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on EGAN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered eGain from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of eGain in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, eGain presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

In other news, Director Russell Christine sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.21, for a total transaction of $244,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 33.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of eGain by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in eGain by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in eGain by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in eGain by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in eGain by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. 49.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EGAN opened at $11.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.02 million, a P/E ratio of 128.79 and a beta of 0.40. eGain has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $13.70.

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

