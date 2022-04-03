Analysts Anticipate Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Federal Signal’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.29. Federal Signal reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Federal Signal will report full-year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.97. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Federal Signal.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $301.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.64 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Federal Signal from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Federal Signal in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Federal Signal from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.40.

NYSE FSS traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.95. 660,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,457. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.83 and its 200-day moving average is $40.10. Federal Signal has a twelve month low of $33.05 and a twelve month high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 22.09%.

In other Federal Signal news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman bought 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $96,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 91.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the third quarter worth $207,000. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

