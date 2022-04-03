Analysts Anticipate First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) to Announce $0.51 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.51 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Busey’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.49. First Busey reported earnings of $0.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Busey will report full year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Busey.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. First Busey had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $105.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BUSE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James upgraded First Busey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. B. Riley upped their price objective on First Busey from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on First Busey in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Busey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in First Busey by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in First Busey by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Busey in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in First Busey in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. 45.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of First Busey stock opened at $25.41 on Friday. First Busey has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $29.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.14 and its 200-day moving average is $26.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. First Busey’s payout ratio is presently 41.63%.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

