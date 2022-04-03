Analysts Anticipate First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Will Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.38. First Financial Bankshares reported earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.54. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Financial Bankshares.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 43.88%. The firm had revenue of $129.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

FFIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Financial Bankshares in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

In other news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.22 per share, with a total value of $118,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael B. Denny purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.28 per share, for a total transaction of $452,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 17,212 shares of company stock worth $785,094 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 5.7% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.8% in the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 48,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 53.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FFIN stock opened at $44.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.56 and its 200-day moving average is $48.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99 and a beta of 0.88. First Financial Bankshares has a 52 week low of $43.03 and a 52 week high of $55.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

