Analysts Anticipate JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Will Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Analysts predict that JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for JBG SMITH Properties’ earnings. JBG SMITH Properties reported earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JBG SMITH Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.58 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover JBG SMITH Properties.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.78). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative net margin of 12.49% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JBGS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of JBG SMITH Properties in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

JBG SMITH Properties stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.55. The stock had a trading volume of 564,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,946. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.90 and its 200 day moving average is $28.83. JBG SMITH Properties has a one year low of $25.33 and a one year high of $34.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JBGS. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 351.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the first quarter worth $41,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 191.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 47.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

