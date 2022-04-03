Analysts Anticipate Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Will Post Earnings of $1.57 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.57 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Korn Ferry’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.57 and the lowest is $1.56. Korn Ferry reported earnings of $1.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will report full year earnings of $6.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.16. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.61 to $5.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Korn Ferry.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KFY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $106.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Korn Ferry in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Korn Ferry currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.75.

In other news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 9,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $760,023.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 3.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 30.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 56,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,113,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 100.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KFY opened at $65.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.09. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $59.52 and a one year high of $84.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.73%.

Korn Ferry Company Profile (Get Rating)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Korn Ferry (KFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.