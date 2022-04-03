Analysts Anticipate Mandiant Inc (NASDAQ:MNDT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $129.50 Million

Equities research analysts expect Mandiant Inc (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) to announce $129.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Mandiant’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $129.25 million and the highest is $130.00 million. Mandiant posted sales of $246.35 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mandiant will report full year sales of $562.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $560.31 million to $564.95 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $694.25 million, with estimates ranging from $684.17 million to $704.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mandiant.

Get Mandiant alerts:

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.58 million. Mandiant had a net margin of 149.32% and a negative return on equity of 13.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mandiant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Mandiant from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Mandiant from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mandiant in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities lowered shares of Mandiant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mandiant presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Shares of Mandiant stock opened at $22.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.33. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.91. Mandiant has a 52 week low of $13.76 and a 52 week high of $23.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

In related news, CFO Frank Verdecanna sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William T. Robbins sold 150,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $3,312,072.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 328,412 shares of company stock worth $6,678,712. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mandiant during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in Mandiant during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Mandiant in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mandiant in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mandiant in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mandiant Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mandiant, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, EMEA, APAC, and Other.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mandiant (MNDT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mandiant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mandiant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.