Analysts Anticipate RVL Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:RVLP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.26 Million

Brokerages expect RVL Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:RVLP – Get Rating) to post sales of $5.26 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for RVL Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.80 million and the highest is $6.71 million. RVL Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $23.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 78%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RVL Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $48.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $40.30 million to $55.97 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $116.72 million, with estimates ranging from $102.30 million to $131.13 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover RVL Pharmaceuticals.

RVL Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVLP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). RVL Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 138.76% and a negative return on equity of 81.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered RVL Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

RVLP stock opened at $1.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.54. RVL Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $4.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.80.

RVL Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Argentina, and Hungary. The company's promoted products include M-72, a methylphenidate hydrochloride extended-release tablet to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD); Osmolex ER, an amantadine extended-release tablet for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Arbaclofen extended-release tablets which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis spasticity; Upneeq, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride ophthalmic solution for the treatment of Blepharoptosis; and OS870 which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders.

